Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.85

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $13.72. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 499,246 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $405.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In related news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

