Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

