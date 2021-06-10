FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Holdings Cut by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FGEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 45,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $24.56 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

