Fiera Capital Corp Has $691,000 Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,681 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 430,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DMF opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

