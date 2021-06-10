Fiera Capital Corp Takes $581,000 Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $143.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.49. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $73.46 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock worth $906,545. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

