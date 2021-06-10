Financial Insights Inc. Has $530,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after purchasing an additional 817,941 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 20,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

