Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.37. 29,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

