Financial Survey: Skillz (SKLZ) vs. The Competition

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Skillz to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skillz and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million -$145.51 million -54.51 Skillz Competitors $1.10 billion $3.57 million 20.55

Skillz’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25% Skillz Competitors -26.00% -1,924.54% -9.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skillz and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 6 0 2.67 Skillz Competitors 613 2953 4472 87 2.50

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.59%. Given Skillz’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Skillz peers beat Skillz on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

