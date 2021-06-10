Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Down 4.9%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 115,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

FNCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,870,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,088,000. TRB Advisors LP bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,751,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,471,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,299,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

