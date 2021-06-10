First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 85.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.