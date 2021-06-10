First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 801 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $206.57 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.74 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.