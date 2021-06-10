First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

ROKU opened at $339.64 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

