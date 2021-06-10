First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $338,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $870.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $836.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $515.72 and a one year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

