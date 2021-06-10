First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,457,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

