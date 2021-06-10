First Horizon Corp Acquires 175 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 138.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

