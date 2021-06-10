First Horizon Corp Acquires 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 133.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 62,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.33.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

