First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $180.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

NYSE:FRC opened at $194.65 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $195.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after buying an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

