Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Raised by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,801 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.7% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $41,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,132,000 after buying an additional 114,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $594,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 260,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

