Flowchain (FLC) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $32,586.57 and approximately $147,645.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.69 or 0.00861222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.36 or 0.08508247 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

