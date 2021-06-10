Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $442.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.59. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.