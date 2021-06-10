Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $68,916,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,809,000 after buying an additional 844,676 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after buying an additional 585,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,275,000 after buying an additional 325,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.01. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $86.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

