Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.75

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

