Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $225.52 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $228.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.09. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.