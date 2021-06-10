Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMS stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

