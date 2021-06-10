FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Gap Down to $22.03

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $21.46. FS KKR Capital Corp. II shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 276 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 103.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 240,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

