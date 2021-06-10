FSBT API Token Market Capitalization Tops $63,634.66 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $63,634.66 and approximately $32,682.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00840238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.15 or 0.08447370 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

