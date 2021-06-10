FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.87. 348,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,093,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

