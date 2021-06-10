Full18 Capital LLC Buys New Stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of State Auto Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,627,000 after buying an additional 440,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,585,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,676,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,218,000 after buying an additional 256,374 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,702,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

STFC opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $795.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

