Full18 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 112,865 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 112,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Horizon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Horizon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Horizon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,349,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

