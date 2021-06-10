Full18 Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,748 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

