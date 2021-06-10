Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $966,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $156.96 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.12.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

