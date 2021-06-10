Full18 Capital LLC Trims Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Full18 Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,218 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after purchasing an additional 388,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,611,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of AIRC opened at $50.01 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.