Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post $204.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the highest is $213.70 million. Funko posted sales of $98.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $884.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.80 million to $898.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $971.14 million, with estimates ranging from $939.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 545,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,222. Funko has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,335 shares of company stock worth $10,528,366 over the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Funko by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

