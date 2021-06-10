Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Sells £5,752,000 in Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Zillah Byng-Thorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of Future stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total value of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

FUTR opened at GBX 2,930 ($38.28) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,461.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

