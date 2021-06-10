FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Issued By Raymond James

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.30 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.71.

TSE EFX opened at C$8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$780.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

