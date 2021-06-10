FY2021 EPS Estimates for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted by DA Davidson

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Criteo in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Criteo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 12.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock worth $2,147,633 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

