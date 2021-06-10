FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $17.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $17.96 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

BIIB opened at $406.94 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.96.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

