FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $18.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $21.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.84 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

AMGN opened at $239.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.