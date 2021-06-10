FY2025 EPS Estimates for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Boosted by Analyst

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of I-Mab in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMAB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of IMAB opened at $76.03 on Thursday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $84.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,951.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 144,871 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.