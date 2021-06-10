Gabalex Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 1.4% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.22. 415,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,073,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.95. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

