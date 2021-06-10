Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

NYSE MRK traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.40. 636,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,873,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

