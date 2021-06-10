Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.9% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 250,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,311,484. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $241.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

