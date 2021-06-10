Gables Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stericycle by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stericycle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,274. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.