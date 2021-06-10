Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 178,503 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.78. 6,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,020. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

