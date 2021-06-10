Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,066. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

