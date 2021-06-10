Gables Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $7,200,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,309. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

