Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $225.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.35. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 291,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.