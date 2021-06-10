GAMB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,130.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. GAMB has a market cap of $11.12 million and $15,130.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMB has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00064745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.19 or 0.00868745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.12 or 0.08569866 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.