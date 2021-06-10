Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 120,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.