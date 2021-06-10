Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.82. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 2,270 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,800 shares of company stock worth $195,969 and have sold 470,472 shares worth $3,970,576. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

